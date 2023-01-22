Contrasting MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroCloud Hologram and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and ZW Data Action Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 1.48 -$2.75 million ($0.18) -10.83

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80% ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36%

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

