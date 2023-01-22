Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for S4 Capital and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.04%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than S4 Capital.

This table compares S4 Capital and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S4 Capital and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.39 $21.04 million $0.27 25.59

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Summary

Stagwell beats S4 Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It also provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering services, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

