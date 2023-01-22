Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $175,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

