Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €48.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($52.17) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Stock Up 2.5 %

ETR:1COV opened at €41.74 ($45.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($63.04).

Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

