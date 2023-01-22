Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COVTY. Citigroup raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($54.35) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Covestro from €37.00 ($40.22) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of COVTY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

