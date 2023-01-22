Cowen Downgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Market Perform

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,911 shares of company stock worth $25,350,152. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.