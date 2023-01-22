Cowen Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $35.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $37.50 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 304.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,417 shares of company stock worth $14,762,582. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.