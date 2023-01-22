Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.88

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 12.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cowen by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter valued at $8,396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Cowen by 21.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

