Credit Suisse Group Increases Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 116

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 114 ($1.39) to GBX 116 ($1.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

