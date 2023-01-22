Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.83. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26.
About Credito Emiliano
