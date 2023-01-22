Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.83. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

