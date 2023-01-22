Critical Analysis: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Applied Digital $8.55 million 26.52 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -4.80

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clikia and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 163.10%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Clikia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

