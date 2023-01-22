Critical Contrast: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) vs. CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 438.77, indicating that its share price is 43,777% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.41 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.28 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 144.67%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

