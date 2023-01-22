Critical Review: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canaan $782.52 million 0.69 $313.89 million $2.06 1.52

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Canaan 37.93% 54.70% 39.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canaan has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 144.16%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Canaan beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

