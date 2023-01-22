Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.49. Cryoport shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 350 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.