Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.55 on Friday. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

