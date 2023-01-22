Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 274,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

