Cwm LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

POWI opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

