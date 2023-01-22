Cwm LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

