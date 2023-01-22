Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,868. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.3 %

CYTK stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.