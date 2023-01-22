Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

