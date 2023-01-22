Cwm LLC Raises Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 399,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

