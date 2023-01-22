Cwm LLC Sells 181 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 0.3 %

LITE stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.