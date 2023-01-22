Cwm LLC Sells 584 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

