Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.37. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 3,023 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 891,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 292,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

