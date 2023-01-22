Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Outperform

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZUN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Baozun Price Performance

BZUN stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baozun by 1,700.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Baozun by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 57,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

