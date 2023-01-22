Daniel A. Simkowitz Sells 44,910 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

