Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.48

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.48, but opened at $46.00. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 6,667 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

