Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

