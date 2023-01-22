Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.
Shares of NYSE DK opened at $26.34 on Friday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
