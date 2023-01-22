Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $26.34 on Friday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

