Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR DHER opened at €51.14 ($55.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.43. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 52-week high of €103.65 ($112.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.