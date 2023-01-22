Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.70) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €7.07 ($7.68) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($29.36). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.60.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

