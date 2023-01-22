Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Hold

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

