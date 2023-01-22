Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($27.17) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €20.17 ($21.92) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.94. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

