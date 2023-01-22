Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $63.40

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.40, but opened at $65.68. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 9,574 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $192,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.