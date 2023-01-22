Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $30.49. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 127,217 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

