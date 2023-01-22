Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$972,000.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$60.34 and a 1 year high of C$85.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

