Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Domo has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

