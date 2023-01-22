Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 2,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 88,015 shares.The stock last traded at $30.76 and had previously closed at $30.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,068.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

