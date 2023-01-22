Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) PT Lowered to GBX 205

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 226 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

