Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.91) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DUE opened at €35.40 ($38.48) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a 52-week high of €42.60 ($46.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

