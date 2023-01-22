DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

