Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $42.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

