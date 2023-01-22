Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Lowered to €62.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

