EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.13. EHang shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 16,975 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EHang Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $631.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 69.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

