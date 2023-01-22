Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Trading Down 11.1%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 125,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 49,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Eloro Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.39 million and a PE ratio of -36.35.

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

