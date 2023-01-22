Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Vault Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NRGV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Vault Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

