Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $46.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Envista by 32.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,598,000 after buying an additional 2,594,861 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 4,842.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,193,000 after buying an additional 2,215,546 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Envista by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Envista by 45.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 52.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,529,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 864,829 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

