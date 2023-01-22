Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.