Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

