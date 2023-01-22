Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

